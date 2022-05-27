EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton has a unique celebration of art and creativity this weekend.

The Wild & Precious Arts Festival runs Friday and Saturday at a number of locations downtown. The festival celebrates the creative work of women over 50-years-old.

Events begin Friday at 4 p.m. with an art gallery at Old Town Hall. There are musical performances at Galaxy Restaurant and a cabaret featuring performers ages 70 to 92 back at Old Town Hall. Saturday’s festivities include a parade.

Wild & Precious logo, handmade by Ann Marie Zanfanga, (Courtesy: CitySpace Inc)

“Giving Voice” Evelyn Harris, Ellen Cogen, and Mary Witt, credit: Julian Parker- Burns (Courtesy: CitySpace Inc)

Cinamon Blair (Courtesy: CitySpace Inc)

JuPong Lin (Courtesy: CitySpace Inc)

Lyn Horan (Courtesy: CitySpace Inc)

June Millington (Courtesy: CitySpace Inc)

For the schedule of events visit wildpreciousartsfestival.com.

“To society, as women age, they become less visible and valued, although as older artists, many of us feel that we are just starting to reach our full creative potential. This festival is designed to spotlight these women artists and an opportunity for folks of all ages and genders to enjoy their works and celebrate their unique talents.” Ellen Cogen the festival’s creator adds that she hopes “everyone experiences joy, delight, thoughtfulness, and wonder.”

“Featuring women musicians over 50 showcases the years of performing plus the passion that these divas bring,” says Mary Witt, a local visual artist and the accomplished band leader of The O-Tones. “From young girls to women of any age, these [events] will show how passionate and dedicated older women artists evolve over time.”