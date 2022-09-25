HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 12th annual will bike for food presented by Stop and Shop starts Sunday raising funds for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

September is Hunger Action month which was started to get people involved in ending food insecurity. For this event bikers gear up at the Lions Club Pavilion in Hatfield to start their journey in one of three routes.

More than 350 cyclists have registered to ride on of three routes through the Connecticut River Valley to raise awareness of food insecurity and hunger in the regions. This event will provide meals to more than 90,000 individuals currently facing food insecurity in western Massachusetts every month.

Since starting in 2011, Will Bike 4 Food has raised over $1.3 million, providing the equivalent of more than 5.2 million meals to neighbors in need. This year, the food bank will be seeking to raise $250,000, and that will be enough for 1 million meals.

One route will be a 100 mile route, another being a 50 mile route, and the last one being a 10 mile route. The goal is to rise 250-thousand which is equivalent to one-million meals.

After the ride, all cyclists and guests are invited to join the C.E. Floyd Afte-Party with foods provided by local businesses including the Smithsonian Chowder House, Crooked Stick Pops, craft beer from Berkshire Brewing Company, hard cider from Headwater Cider, and wine from Black Birch Vineyard.

There will also be live music from Soul Keys and DJ Alex Rivera, along with lawn games for individuals of all ages. This years event is being emceed by our own 22news meteorologist Brian Lapis.