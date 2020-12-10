Will other meds, previous exposure to COVID-19 impact effectiveness of vaccine?

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of healthcare workers in Massachusetts will be given access to the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, but many still have questions about the vaccine’s accessibility and effectiveness.

22News spoke with Mercy Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Roose, about if any other medications or prior exposure to the virus will have an impact on the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Dr. Roose said currently there are no medications that would give people a great concern in receiving the vaccine. He added that those who take blood thinners may want to talk to their primary care physician before taking the vaccine due to a risk of bruising but it requires no specific accommodations or raised concern.

As for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past, if it has been more than 90 days since you first tested positive for the virus you can take the vaccine. If you are within that 90 days you should wait till you fully recover.

Health care workers are among the first to receive the vaccine, we asked him how distribution could look at Mercy Medical Center.

“We’re planning on having a single location where people can receive the vaccine in a physically and appropriately distanced and safe way,” Dr. Roose explained. “The vaccine does require a period of observation from 15-20 minutes so it’s really not practical to do it in a drive thru type way.”

Roose said the distribution should look very similar to how they give the flu shot to their employees at the hospital.

The Commonwealth is expected to receive 300,000 first doses by the end of the month.