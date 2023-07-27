WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public hearing at 6:00 Thursday evening to discuss the plan to replace two bridges over the Mill River in the Haydenville section of Williamsburg.

The state plans to replace both the Bridge Street and South Main Street bridges, and rebuild the portion of South Main Street that lies between the two bridges. The plan would create a single travel lane, creating a one-way loop to the intersection between South Main Street and Route 9. “Shared use” accommodations will also be added to the South Main Street bridge and the reconstructed portion of South Main Street to benefit cyclists and pedestrians.

Though plans for reconstruction of both bridges have been in the works for a while, the Bridge Street Bridge was shut down indefinitely this week, due to damage from recent flooding.

