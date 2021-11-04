Williamsburg driver charged in deadly bicycle crash

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Williamsburg is being charged with motor vehicle homicide in connection with the death of a bicyclist who died after being hit by a car in Northampton.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Laurie Loisel, 23-year-old Haley Kelly-Sherette is being arraigned Friday in Northampton District Court in connection with the death of 69-year-old Charles Braun. The investigation revealed Kelly-Sherette failed to stop for a stop sign and was using Facetime while driving.

At around 4:15 p.m. on October 6th, Charles Braun of Northampton was hit by a car near the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Elm Street. Braun was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital where it was confirmed that he died.

Loisel told 22News Kelly-Sherette was driving south on Woodlawn when she engaged in a 53-second Facetime conversation with a friend. Her attention was also drawn to her 1-year-old daughter who was crying in the back seat. She failed to come to a complete stop at Woodlawn’s intersection with Elm, and struck Braun. Kelly-Sherette called 911 and remained at the location.

The Northampton Police, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit with the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section investigated the incident.