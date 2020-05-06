Williamsburg firefighter passes away after 24 years of service

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Williamsburg are morning the loss of an active duty member who passed away on March 3.

The Williamsburg Fire Department announced the death of Firefighter John P. Pope on Facebook Tuesday night. Pope joined the department in 1996 served the town and Haydenville for 24 years.

He also served as an EMT with Goshen Ambulance for many years.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with John, his family and his many friends. Rest In Peace Firefighter Pope, We’ll take it from here,” the fire department stated in the Facebook post.