Willis the horse returns to Granby home with new prosthetic leg

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Last summer, Kim Goldsmith of Granby sent her beloved three-year-old horse Willis to Wyoming, where he received a prosthetic leg. Friday afternoon, Willis arrived home to a heroes welcome.

A veterinarian in Cody, Wyoming fitted the animal with the prosthetic leg. Willis had suffered from a genetic ailment that threatened the animal’s life. It was a touching reunion between Kim Goldsmith and the animal she adores.

Goldsmith told 22News, “I can’t be more thrilled as I am, there’s been so much support, It’s amazing, I didn’t know if I would ever see him again, I’m just so happy, happy, happy. He means everything. He’s got such a big heart. He’s got a great life before him now, he sure does.”

Kim’s children added to the occasion by treating Willis to his welcome home meal. Willis has a bright future having the run of the family farm.