Wine tasting fundraiser held in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Books were swapped for bottles of wine at Forbes Library in Northampton Friday night.

The Friends of Forbes Library held their ninth annual wine tasting event, and the circulation desk and tables were for pouring wine, not turning pages.

The event is the largest fundraiser the organization holds. They help the library have the funds it needs to further its mission of making books and learning available to all.

This year, the library announced they would be ending late fees for young people.

“Whenever the library has any sort of needs that they can’t afford with their regular budget, they come to the Friends, and we discuss the issues and then we make a decision. And we almost always say yes,” Serena Smith told 22News.

In addition to the tasting, there was a silent auction as well.