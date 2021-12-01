Winter Farmers’ Market season at Hampshire Mall begins Saturday

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP)–Fresh local produce, meats, breads, cheeses and other regionally made products will be available at the Winter Farmers’ Market at the Hampshire Mall.

The Market will be held every Saturday from 10:00am-2:00pm in the Target wing of the mall, beginning December 4th and running through April 2nd. The market will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“We are thrilled the market will be returning for the fifth year in a row,” said Lynn Gray, General Manager of Hampshire Mall. “This association embodies our continued commitment to supporting local businesses while also creating an exciting event for our shoppers.”

EBT/SNAP and HIP benefits are accepted. A list of vendors can be found on the Winter Farmer’s Market website.