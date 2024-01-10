NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Some snow, slush, and even black ice remain on sidewalks and pathways, which could be a liability for you as a homeowner if it’s not cleared.

22News spoke with the James B. Winston Law office in Northampton. They explained to us that a homeowner is liable if a person were to slip on ice or snow and injure themselves on their property.

However, Massachusetts’s standard homeowner’s insurance policy and commercial liability insurance policy will usually have liability coverage for a slip and fall.

James B. Winston told 22News, “Timing is really important whether you are the person that fallen, report it right away, seek medical treatment right away. And for the homeowner, make sure that you put your homeowner’s insurance on alert and you are ready to cooperate in any way possible for any sort of claim.”

If you plan on vacationing during the winter season, Winston urges homeowners to make a plan and make sure someone is available to shovel your driveway and sidewalk to avoid this kind of incident.