AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is the winter solstice, and UMass Amherst is inviting the public to view sunrise and sunset at the Sunwheel.

An astronomy Ph.D. candidate will be there at sunrise and sunset to discuss the astronomical cause of the solstice. The sunrise event was at 7 a.m. and the sunset event starts at 3:30 p.m. The Sunwheel is just off Rocky Hill Road, south of McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

There will be nine hours and 7 minutes of sunlight, which is over five hours less than the longest day in June. Sunrise is at 7:15 a.m. and the sunset is 4:22 p.m. Over the last couple of weeks, much of the U.S. saw their earliest sunsets. Springfield, for example, saw its earliest setting time on December 8th, when darkness began setting in at 4:11 p.m. But, since then, the sun has been setting later and later. The sun has, however, been rising slightly later every day.

The start of winter, when the sun reaches its southernmost apparent position relative to the stars, begins at 10:27 p.m. Daylight saving time is on Sunday, March 10th and the first day of spring 2024 is on Tuesday, March 19th.

Would getting rid of daylight saving time make the situation any better? It depends on what you prefer.

If the entire U.S. remained on standard time year-round (the time we’re on now), the sun would rise much earlier in the summer. On permanent daylight saving time (the time between March and November), the sun would be setting after 5 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. during this time of year. But during these colder winter months, the sun wouldn’t rise until after 8 a.m.