Winters Farmers’ Market continues despite cold weather

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather has been warm here in western Massachusetts, but maybe not quite warm enough for a farmer’s market?

The residents of Northampton would disagree.

The Northampton Winter Farmer’s Market opened once again Saturday, selling home-grown, fresh goods for sale at the Northampton Senior Center.

Vendors from across the area appreciate the chance to sell their products over the winter months.

While fresh, local produce is hard to come by this time of year, it isn’t unheard of.

Mixed in are a steady supply of root vegetables, cheese, crafts, and house plants.

Kristin Anthony, Owner of Life Booch Kombucha, told 22News, “You see alot of people here who are grateful to have local carrots, as opposed to carrots from the store that won’t taste as good or be as fresh.”

You hear people comment all the time how great it is to be able to get local fresh food.

The Winter Farmers Market is open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 67, Conz Street every Saturday until April 18.