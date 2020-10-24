With days left early voters encourage local residents to vote

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – This final day to register to vote in the Presidential election was also voting day for those who chose not to wait.

Newly registered voters at the Northampton Senior Center exercised that option. The last day to register to vote overlapped with the final week of early voting.

So just as soon as he became a registered voter, Michael Johnson from Northampton went ahead and voted.

Johnson told 22News, “There was hardly a wait, honestly, there’s a Pandemic going on, everyone’s voting early a really I think.”



Early voting will continue through October 30th. And of course, you can always vote on Election Day, November 3rd.