With the clock counting down to 2021, folks reflect on 2020

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With First Night celebrations live-streamed and no in-person events, the holiday that usually brings thousands to Northampton was quiet as people chose to stay home.

22News asked people, what is something you want to leave behind in 2020?

“Coronavirus,” Louis LeFebvre said of Watertown. For Andre Bowser, it was a similar sentiment.

“I literally want to say bye Felicia to COVID,” he said.

It’s a holiday about leaving behind the past and welcoming a potentially better future. And while this year’s celebration was on a smaller scale, people were still able to maintain the spirit of it.

“We’ve heard it’s a big celebration. But today’s been great we’ve been able to walk around the town and do some shopping,” said Troy LeFebvre.

In fact, bars and restaurants were not open past 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, with the curfew still in place.

“I have a lot of ingredients in my backpack and I’m making dinner for a friend,” Bowser said.

Bowser had something to celebrate Thursday night, he just received the first dose of the vaccine. Now, he’s hopeful for the year to come.

“I’ll have to get a second shot but I want to start the new year off right,” he told 22News. “That’s my biggest resolution. Just keep my family safe, keep myself safe.”