Woman arrested for drunk driving after hitting stroller with baby in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – An Amherst woman is facing an OUI charge after she allegedly struck a stroller carrying a baby in the parking lot of a Hadley shopping mall Monday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., the Hadley Police Department said officers were called to the Mountain Farms parking lot for a report of a woman driving a black BMW who appeared impaired and had struck a stroller with a 17-month- old baby inside.

The baby suffered no injuries from the hit, police said. 

The woman, identified as 43-year-old Tammy Haut-Donahue, stayed on the scene until police arrived. She was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol. 

Haut-Donahue is scheduled to be arraigned in the Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown Tuesday. 

