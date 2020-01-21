Woman arrested in connection with man found dead inside Granby home

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a Granby man who was found inside a home on Pleasant Street over the weekend.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, police found the body of 84-year-old Reginald E. Sanford inside his home located at 37 Pleasant Street on Sunday afternoon.

The woman arrested in connection with Sanford’s death is expected to be arraigned on a homicide charge in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The woman’s name has not been released at this time. The DA’s Office said more information will be available at Tuesday’s arraignment.

Granby police are investigating the homicide with State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s Office.

22News is following this breaking story, we’ll bring you the latest when more details develop.