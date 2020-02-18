Woman claims savings bonds found at Easthampton bookstore

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The owner of savings bonds discovered in an Easthampton bookstore has come forward.

Carla from Amherst went into the “Never Enough Books” bookstore Tuesday morning after watching the story Monday night on 22News. She showed the owners proof that the savings bonds were in fact hers.

The bookstore first found the bonds over the weekend, and didn’t know where they originally came from. Owners said they’re just happy someone was able to find the bonds, which are worth nearly $1,000.

“I was doing research and while I was doing that, my husband was here at the warehouse, he got a phone call from her because she has a friend that watched the newscast and kind of said, ‘Hey I think this is you,'” co-owner Veronica Eggleston recalled.

Eggleston told 22News, “She said she ran around last night looking for birth certificates and passports for proof it was her. She called me this morning and came to the shop this morning with her husband and picked up the bonds.”

Never Enough Books opened in November as a way to save the books from landfills. The actual store isn’t open to the public yet but owners are hoping to have it open soon.