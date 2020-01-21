Woman facing homicide charge in connection with Granby death to be arraigned Tuesday

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman in connection with the death of an elderly man in Granby is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Granby, state police investigating unattended death

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News the arraignment will begin at 9 a.m. in the Eastern Hampshire District Court. Carey said the woman is facing a homicide charge.

On Sunday afternoon, Granby police and the Massachusetts State Police found a body of a man identified as 84-year-old Reginald E. Sanford inside a home on 37 Pleasant Street. Police are investigating this as an unintended death which refers to when a person dies alone and the body is not immediately found.

22News will attend the arraignment and update you as more information becomes available.