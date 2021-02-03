Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle while snow blowing in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman in her late 30’s is in critical condition Wednesday after she was hit by a motor vehicle while cleaning up snow on Brook Street in Easthampton, according to police.

Officers from the Easthampton Police Department along with fire officials and EMS personnel were called to the area at around 11: 17 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian accident. First arriving officers and firefighters on scene rendered aid to the injured woman, before rushing her to Baystate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police described her as a 37-year-old woman from Northampton.

After a brief investigation, the Easthampton Accident Reconstruction Team determined the operator of the vehicle, a 45-year-old Easthampton man, was traveling on Brook Street when he lost control and struck the woman, who was operating a snow blower at the edge of the roadway.

The Easthampton man was also taken by ambulance to Cooley Dickinson Hospital to be evaluated. As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say the woman remains in critical condition.

The driver of the motor vehicle is cooperating with the investigation as it remains ongoing.

The Massachusetts State Police and the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office are assisting.