1  of  2
Breaking News
Woman killed after being struck by car in Hadley Holyoke teacher resigns following child pornography allegations
Watch Live
Interview with Brynn Cartelli at The Big E

Woman killed after being struck by car in Hadley

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hadley Police Car_1525299006728.jpg.jpg

HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – A woman died after being struck by a car in Hadley early Friday morning.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News, Hadley Police were called to the area of 53 Bay Road for a report of a car crash involving a pedestrian shortly after midnight.

The woman was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital, where she later died.

Carey said the driver stopped and cooperated with police. No charges or citations have been issued. 

Hadley Police, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS), and MSP Crime Scene Services are investigating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories