Woman killed after being struck by car in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – A woman died after being struck by a car in Hadley early Friday morning.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News, Hadley Police were called to the area of 53 Bay Road for a report of a car crash involving a pedestrian shortly after midnight.

The woman was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital, where she later died.

Carey said the driver stopped and cooperated with police. No charges or citations have been issued.

Hadley Police, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS), and MSP Crime Scene Services are investigating.