Woman receives citation after driving car into back of trailer

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A woman drove her car into the back of a landscaping trailer in Northampton Wednesday morning.

According to Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper, a woman reported to police that she was trapped inside her vehicle but not injured in the area of 530 Spring Street around 7:17 a.m.

Firefighters and police officers located the woman’s vehicle inside a landscaping trailer. The trailer had been parked with the back open and the woman entered the trailer from the open end.

The woman told police her car’s windshield had been foggy and she wasn’t able to see the landscape trailer. She was issued a citation for impeded operation and operating a vehicle with an expired registration.

Kasper said both the driver and passenger declined medical treatment and a tow company pulled the vehicle from the trailer. The car and trailer both sustained heavy damage.