Woman seriously injured after ditch collapses on her at Northampton construction site

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield woman was seriously injured at a construction site in Northampton Tuesday after a ditch she was working in collapsed, bringing a wall of dirt down on top of her.

The 32-year-old woman complained of chest pain and was rushed to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries after being rescued, according to Northampton Police Sergeant Josef Barszcz, who added that Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials are now investigating the incident.

At around 12:44 p.m., police and fire crews were called to 33 Williams Street for a report of a ditch collapse at a construction site with one person trapped. The ditch is about 60-ft long, 6-ft wide, and 9 1/2-ft at its deepest point. The dirt wall that collapsed on the woman was about 7 1/2-ft.

Sgt. Barszcz said two men who were also working the construction site used an excavator to free the woman as much as possible before first responders arrived.

The workers were installing a sewer line on Williams Street when the incident happened. It is unknown what caused the ditch to collapse.