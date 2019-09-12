1  of  2
Woman struck, killed by school van in Amherst identified

Hampshire County
AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – The woman who was struck and killed after being hit by a school van in Amherst on Wednesday, has been identified.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News, 88-year-old Eva Fenner of Amherst was struck by the van as it was exiting Crocker Farm School on 280 West Street around 11:00 a.m.

Amherst police, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and MSP Crime Scene Services are investigating.

