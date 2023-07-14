WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A car accident on Friday sent a woman by helicopter to Baystate Medical Center.

At 12:45 p.m., Ware police and fire department were called to the single-motor vehicle accident on West Street, near Ware High School. Ware Police Department Sargeant, Chris DeSantis told 22News, a 77-year-old woman driver was extricated from her car after hitting a tree. DeSantis was unable to say at this time what led the woman to hit the tree.

Credit: Ware Fire Department

The person was then taken by a Life Flight helicopter and transported to Baystate Medical Hospital in Springfield. DeSantis says the woman faces non-life-threatening injuries.