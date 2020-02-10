Woman taken to hospital after crashing into utility pole in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing into a utility pole in Amherst Sunday morning.

Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson told 22News, crews were called to Bay Road around 10:00 a.m, where they located a car crashed into a power pole. Nelson said wires from the pole fell onto the car and crews were unable to help the driver until Eversource arrived.

Nelson said the woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center for unknown injuries and the cause of the crash is being investigated by the Amherst Police Department.

Eversource told 22News their crew had to turn the power off within the area in order to set up a new pole and transformer.