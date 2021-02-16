Woman to be arraigned for accident that injured Northampton Police officer

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman involved in a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a Northampton Police officer will be arraigned March 24 in Northampton District Court.

Maleaha Aquadro, 25, of Florence is being charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol and Reckless Operation causing Serious Bodily Injury and other charges as the result of a crash on Route 66 in Northampton three weeks ago.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s communications director Mary Carey, on Saturday, January 30, 2021, Officer Matthew Knowlton from the Northampton Police Department was on patrol in a fully marked cruiser traveling west on Rocky Hill Road (Route 66) at approximately 11:30 p.m. Knowlton observed Aquadro’s vehicle traveling eastbound towards him at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle neared Knowlton, it crossed the double yellow lines entering his lane and striking his cruiser as he attempted to avoid the collision.

Knowlton, with a broken leg, cut himself out of his seatbelt and climbed out of the driver’s side window to render aid to Aquadro, who was not wearing a seatbelt and also suffered serious injuries. Both Knowlton and Aquadro were taken by Northampton Fire Rescue to the hospital.

On February 5, 2021, a criminal complaint was issued out of the Northampton District Court against Aquadro for charges of reckless assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and civil infractions of speeding, marked lanes violation, and a seatbelt violation. The OUI charge, is a felony charge which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in state prison.

The cause of the crash still remains under investigation by the Northampton Police Department.