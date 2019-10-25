Women in STEM honored for achievements in industry

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday night’s Women in STEM event at the Garden House at Look Park featured a similar message, as they broke down the need for leveling up through colleagues and mentors.

The event featured speaker Dr. Becky Wai-Ling Packard, a psychology and education professor at Mount Holyoke College. Wai-ling Packard focused on how to mentor and help each other while pursuing achievements in the industry.

In one as male-dominated as STEM, cooperation between women is important. She said proper mentorship apart from appointed advisors and bosses and realizing that achievement for women is not a finite resource is critical.

That fact was put on display even in the organization of Thursday night’s event. Becky Wai-ling Packard told 22News that she was excited and inspired by the comradery of the women at the event.

“I’m really inspired by the women who put this together. I think really underscoring that this is a group of women from multiple organizations rather than coming at it from a competitive spirit that its a collaborative spirit,” said Packard.

Women represent more than half of the college educated population in America and over half the workforce.