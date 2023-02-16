NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday night in Northampton, a special event to empower local female entrepreneurs.

A group of over 30 local women-owned businesses joined forces to host this ‘women-supporting-women’ event, called ‘Sip & Shop With The Gals’. Businesses were given the chance to make their presence heard, in an effort to increase their growth and profitability. Carla Cosenzi, the President of TommyCar Auto Group says this was an opportunity to introduce businesses in a different way.

Cosenzi told 22News, “there a lot of small women-owned businesses that maybe don’t have the type of opportunity to get the type of exposure they would need.”

Cosenzi added that inspiring women into becoming their best selves will continue as a tradition through the years to come.