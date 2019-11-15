Wood-burning stoves in high demand as temperatures drop below average

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The cold weather came quickly this year and has left some residents scrambling to keep warm so some of them are turning to fireplaces and other types of wood-burning stoves.

Fireplaces and wood-burning stoves can be a great alternative to turning your heat on early in the year. They also serve as a backup heat source in case the power was to go out in a storm.

Right now, western Massachusetts residents are dealing with below-average temperatures for this time of year and because of it, business has been booming for those who sell fireplaces and wood-burning stoves.

“It’s definitely increased,” said Carla Brodeur, co-owner of Old Hadleigh Hearth and Patio. “We’ve seen a lot more foot traffic since the weather got colder. October was a pretty mild month in New England and it showed. We were slower than normal for October but it definitely has an impact once the cold comes.”

It’s always a good idea to stock up on firewood and pellets that way you always have a source of heat.