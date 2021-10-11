WooSox hosting youth baseball clinic in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A youth baseball clinic is being held in Easthampton on Saturday with front office staff from the Worcester Red Sox.

The “Fall Ball” clinics for Easthampton children aged 8 to 17 at Nonotuck Park scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 16. Easthampton High School softball coach and District 2 City Councilor Homar Gomez are organizing the event with members from the “WooSox” Front Office Staff to attend.

Pre-registration is not required to attend. Players will be split into teams by age along four different fields to improve their skills and learn about professional baseball careers.

“There is nothing more beautiful than seeing children having fun and learning. For this reason, I have done

everything possible to bring members of the WooSox organization to Easthampton for baseball and softball

clinics. Thanks to Mayor Nicole Lachapelle and her office for connecting me to the club to make this event a

reality,” said Coach and Councilor Homar Gomez.

“All of us at the Worcester Red Sox are looking forward to showing our support for the kids of Easthampton,

and playing a little Fall Ball,” said WooSox Vice President of Baseball Operations & Community Relations, Joe

Bradlee. “Autumn is officially upon us, we are eager to put on this youth clinic with many of our front office

members who have played baseball and softball at the collegiate level.”