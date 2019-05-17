Worker-run farm in Northampton to help make healthy food more accessible

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Immigrant members of the Pioneer Valley Workers Center will soon break ground on a farm that will be run by the people who work the farm.

Immigrant farm workers will operate as a cooperative to one day provide food to members of the PVWC and the greater community.

The Pioneer Valley Workers Center has launched a cooperative farm, drawing from the experiences of immigrant members as farm workers to build a community farm.

“Because we are mainly immigrants from Latin America we are looking to grow some of the traditional food and ingredients that we use in our cuisines,” PVWC farm worker Lorena Moreno told 22News.

In addition to beans, corn, cabbage, and other vegetables, they also plan to cultivate special herbs.

Located on the Hatfield Northampton line, Moreno told 22News, the worker-run farm will welcome the community to help make healthy food more accessible to working class people.

Plans to break ground were scheduled for this weekend but because of all the rain western Massachusetts has had, the ground is too wet to begin work. But soon enough, the seven members who began the cooperative will begin developing the property.

The cooperative said it hopes to create a platform for immigrants to be self-sufficient, grow their own food, and establish economic security.

They plan to develop seven acres of land. They’ll first prepare four acres to grow fruits and vegetables and the other three acres will be for buildings and operations.

