AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Workers at Amherst Cinema have organized a union called Amherst Cinema Workers United.

The group announced in a news release on Friday has filed a petition to be recognized by the National Labor Relations Board. The union was put together with help from the Pioneer Valley Workers Center which has helped other groups of workers organize in the past.

22News was able to speak with one union member who said major issues like pay and COVID protections were what helped galvanize this organization.

“This really didn’t come about through any specific top-down organizer. It came very organically from a group of workers who were frustrated with the conditions that they were meeting in the workplace at Amherst Cinema on the daily,” said AJ Chobani, a member of Amherst Cinema Workers United.

22News has reached out to Amherst Cinema Management regarding the formation of this union but we haven’t gotten a response.