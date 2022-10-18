WORTHINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of 16 high school students across the county have been awarded a scholarship from Goulds Water Technology.

Sharlyse Henshaw of Worthington has been selected to receive $1,500 to fund higher education or technical school, according to an announcement from Xylem, a brand of Goulds Water Technology. Henshaw Well Drilling in Chesterfield is a member of the Goulds Professional Dealers Association.

“We are proud and honored to award this scholarship to 16 students every year in support of

their higher education goals,” said Jen Manswell, demand generation manager, Residential &

Agriculture, Xylem, Inc. “GPDA continues to provide value to its members, including supporting

their students’ future success and professional development.”

Goulds Professional Dealers Association Scholarship Recipients:

Jacob Crawford, Phoenix, Arizona– Empire Pump Reese Ensing, McBain, Michigan – Pearson Drilling Co. Jaidyn Kreke, Bartelso, Illinois – Kohnen Concrete Products Meagan Frazer, Bloomer, Wisconsin – Frazer Excavating Jenna Cole, Hannibal, New York – Lakeshore Supply Thomas Chouinard, Saint-Pascal, Quebec – Plomberie Chouinard KRT Inc. Caroline Martin, Dudley, Georgia – Sam Martin Well Drilling Inc. Camryn Schooley, Westminster, Maryland – Legacy Septic Molly Larson, Allenspark, Colorado – John’s Well Service Conner Holton, Spearman, Texas – H&H Water Well Service Inc. Abby Hulinsky, Arcadia, Nebraska – Greenland Well Service Inc. Iliana Armenta, Austin, Texas – Texan Sprinkler Systems Jacob Gasparini, Brewster, New York – Lumar Plumbing & Heating Inc. Keniston Mullis, Monroe, North Carolina – D.L. Mullis Well Drilling Sharlyse Henshaw, Worthington, Massachusetts – Henshaw Well Drilling Ella Willis, Snowflake, Arizona – Willis Drilling & Pump

Goulds provides help to professional water pump installers with growing their business with tools, education, and support. Xylem in Washington, D.C. is a water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges.