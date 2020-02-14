Written bomb threat caused South Hadley School lockdown

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) — A written bomb threat caused South Hadley High Schools to go into lockdown and forced to shelter in place just before 1:30 pm Thursday afternoon.

Just a few minutes later students were evacuated from the school and sent home early after a written bomb threat was found, but no bomb was found in the school. The threat is leaving the community on edge.

“Unfortunately you can’t be surprised these days,” said Paul Stucky of South Hadley. “It’s crazy out there, it’s not like it was when I was growing up.”

In a statement to 22News Diana Bonneville, the interim superintendent of South Hadley Schools said in part:

Police, fire and canine units conducted a thorough search of the school and did not find anything suspicious. The administration will be working closely with the police department to find the person or persons responsible for the bomb threat. Bonneville also added that all evening events at the High School were canceled as well.

In addition to the bomb threat, South Hadley Police are warning residents to stay alert after two incidents involving two students from South Hadley schools took place within days of each other.

A girl was allegedly asked if she wanted a ride while walking to a bus stop on Granby Road. Another girl reported a pick-up truck seemed to be following her while walking as well.

David Garon of South Hadley told 22News, “With the way society is going, how awful it is it kind of scares me, they are just kids.”

The police department will continue to investigate the threat and there will be an increased police presence at South Hadley High School Friday.