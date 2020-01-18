Wurst Haus opens new restaurant in downtown Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new but familiar restaurant has opened its doors in downtown Northampton.

The Wurst Haus is located on Pleasant Street in the former site of the McLadden’s Irish pub. It’s a German-style pub that The Bean Restaurant Group says is a smaller version of The Student Prince and The Fort in Springfield.

The Wurst Haus grand opening was celebrated Friday with a sausage cutting by Mayor David Narkewicz, Andy Yee, and Peter Picknelly.

The Yee family owns several restaurants in western Massachusetts, but this is the first in Northampton

Andy Yee, of Bean Restaurant Group, told 22News, “It’s community, it’s bringing people together, nothing different here in Northampton, we’re going to bring a lot of people together in celebrations and events and business so we’re excited to be here, very excited.”

The Wurst Haus will feature Bavarian-style eats and beers from Germany, and all over Europe.