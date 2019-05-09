You can buy medical and recreational marijuana at RISE Amherst

RISE Amherst has a lot to celebrate.

The end of May marks its one-year anniversary as a medical marijuana dispensary and starting on Sunday, it will start selling recreational marijuana as well.

Green Thumb Industries currently has 77 retail licenses across the country for both medical and recreational cannabis, as well as 11 cultivation centers, one of which is located in Holyoke.

Jennifer Barry, Green Thumb’s VP of Retail, said their main priority is to protect their medical customers.

“What’s unique to this space is that we actually have a separate location for our medical customers,” Barry explained. “So, we’re thrilled to welcome the community and excited to get started.”

One of the main differences between recreational customers and medical patients is that medical patients pay no sales tax on their purchases.

RISE Amherst will open for adult-use recreational sales on Sunday morning at 10.

