AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer caught a bear on camera in Amherst.

The young bear could be seen walking through a grassy area, spots a human recording it, and scampers across the street into the wood line. The viewer told 22News that this bear was spotted by Amherst College. She said that the bear jumped out into the street and she almost hit it with her truck.

Massachusetts is the third most densely-populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

If you can safely take photos of wildlife in your community, email them to Reportit@wwlp.com!