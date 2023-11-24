GRANBY. Mass. (WWLP) – A new Christmas tree business has opened up shop in Hampshire County, and just in time for the holidays!

This is the first business venture for 19-year-old Nicolas Parro and 20-year-old Quinn Shields—who have partnered up to open this Christmas tree business.

It is located at the Chateau Harmony, also known as “the big red barn” in Granby and they are offering fresh Balsam Fir trees from Quebec. These proud business owners tell 22News they hope they can make a big impact in Granby, “We both always wanted to have our own business and this is just great that this is our first,” says Shields.

Parro telling 22News, :I’ve watched my parents own their own business my whole life. I just love doing this kind of stuff so Christmas trees was the perfect fit!” And these young business partners are also hoping to give a little back to their community as a ‘thank you’ for supporting them.

They will be donating a portion of each tree sold, to Granby Police, Fire and EMT as well as the Granby Elementary Athletics Program, and local churches

And don’t forget to shop at small businesses—like the Chateau Harmony Christmas Trees—tomorrow for small business Saturday!