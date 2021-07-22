Your Green Package begins cannabis deliveries in western Massachusetts

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cannabis can now be legally delivered to your door. Two businesses have received the go-ahead from the state, including minority-owned Your Green Package.

Knocking on the door of Sandra Bushey’s home in Westfield, the delivery person was holding a bag of marijuana in one hand and a clipboard as well as a credit card reader in the other. All while wearing a body camera per state regulation.

“It’s super convenient,” said Sandra. “Everything else seems to be delivering right now why not have the cannabis delivered too?”

She said all she had to do was go online and verify her ID. The pot is from NETA Northampton, but the ones carrying out the delivery is Your Green Package. The ones behind it all: Chris Fevry and his soon-to-be wife, Dharry Pauyo whose a UMass Amherst alum. The two got the idea when they were visiting California in January of 2020. After about a year of planning and a lot of paperwork, their small business is now taking root in an industry that’s rapidly growing.

“We are people of color, of course, and our community has been impacted by the War on Drugs. So it’s just amazing to be in this position to turn that around and actually benefit from it,” said Dharry.

They’re hoping their business will inspire other soon-to-be small business owners, but in the meantime, they have some big goals of their own.

“Ultimately our vision, our hope is just to see the business grow across the state and just provide great service and then from there potentially do other things within the industry,” said Chris.

Your Green Package is offering deliveries as far as Springfield as well as in the Boston area. It all depends on which communities allow for adult-use retail.