Youth-led organization in Belchertown advocating for racial justice

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A new youth-led racial justice organization was formed in Belchertown in response to George Floyd’s death.

Belchertown Justice Collaborative held its first event Thursday night, a vigil honoring Floyd. The organization started in hopes of inspiring conversations about race within the community.

Hundreds of people came together on Belchertown’s Common to honor the life of George Floyd. Members of the community also addressed the crowd and spoke about their experience with racism and representation for men and women of color.

“We need to have more women of color that are empowered, that show their opinion and voice their concerns for what’s happening here in America,” member Monet Williams said. “This group is showing for me, voicing my concerns, voicing what I want my future of America to be like.”

The event was co-sponsored by the Belchertown Justice Collaborative and the Belchertown Cultural Council.