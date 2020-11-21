Yule Days helping Northampton shoppers save during holidays

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Shoppers are taking full advantage of Yule Days in Northampton.

Business was booming at Cornucopia in Thornes Marketplace. They’re holding a weekend-long sales event.

“Yule Days” is in lieu of the traditional, “Bag Day,” where shoppers receive discounts from a number of patriating Northampton businesses. But this year, the Downtown Northampton Association, which sponsors the event, wanted to create a more covid friendly environment.

Nate Clifford, the owner of Cornucopia, said, “Right now, it’s a nice relaxed atmosphere, it’s busier than normal. Has a little bit of that holiday vibe. If you look around here Thorne’s has made this great effort to kind of bring a little bit of that holiday festive spirit into it without just trying to cram a bunch of people in a brick and mortar right now which you can’t do.”

Yule Days continues through Sunday.

Stores are offering anywhere between 20 and 50 percent off.

