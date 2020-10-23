Hampshire, Franklin County voters to see non-binding questions on 2020 ballot

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In a couple of Hampshire County districts as well as one Franklin County district, there are a few non-binding ballot questions on this year’s ballot.

The first non-binding question is to instruct the district representative to vote in favor of legislation that requires the state to achieve 100 percent renewable energy use within the next two decades.

The second question instructs the representative to vote in favor of having all lawmakers’ votes recorded online so the public can access them.

It’s important to note that these questions do not become laws, they are suggestions on which way representatives should vote.

“A non-binding question is just, they want the public’s opinion before they move forward,” Hadley Town Clerk Jessica Spankneble explained. “If they vote yes or no it isn’t going to happen, it’s not going to happen, it’s just they want to get a feel of what the voters think about it.”

Specifically, in Easthampton, there is a local binding question about whether or not to allow certain taxpayers to be exempt from paying the Community Preservation Act surtax.