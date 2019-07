BOSTON (SHNS) - The Registry of Motor Vehicles has not only been failing to review out-of-state driver violations, but has often failed to warn other states about infractions in Massachusetts, officials said Friday as they announced that license suspensions stemming from a mishandled notification backlog had nearly doubled in the course of a week.

Workers finished processing tens of thousands of notices from other states about Massachusetts drivers that sat overlooked in a Quincy storage room or in Concord archives, resulting in suspensions issued to 1,607 drivers — about 760 more than the last status update issued one week ago.