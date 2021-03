(Sturbridge Fire Department)

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials in the Town of Sturbridge recognized one of their residents celebrate her 104th birthday Sunday.

According to the Sturbridge Fire Department, Cecile Hewitt is the oldest person in Sturbridge.

Officials celebrated by driving by Cecile’s home to wish her a happy birthday. Cecile celebrated with her husband, Roland, who is 100 years old and a proud WWII Marine Veteran.