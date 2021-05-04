Happy teacher appreciation day, thank you!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The coronavirus pandemic created a whole new way of learning for many teachers and students throughout the world. Teacher Appreciation Day is Tuesday, how are you thanking a teacher?

The National Day Calendar says political and educational leaders began discussions for a day to honor teachers in 1944. In 1953, former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt persuaded the 81st Congress to proclaim National Teachers’ Day.

Social studies teacher Logan Landry looks over the shoulder of seventh grader Simone Moore as she works on a project while seated next to a cutout of Elvis Presley at the Bruce M. Whittier Middle School, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Poland, Maine. With instruction time reduced as much as half by the coronavirus pandemic, many of the nation’s middle school and high school teachers have given up on covering all the material normally included in their classes and instead are cutting lessons. Landry, put up cardboard cutouts to keep up social distancing, where instruction time has been cut in half by the hybrid model.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

First-year teacher Cindy Hipps stands outside of Lagos Elementary School, at Manor Independent School District campus east of Austin, Texas where she has taught first grade in a virtual and in-person hybrid classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hipps said she was told she “was introduced to the ring of fire of teaching.” “I feel like a superwoman now, like I can take on anything.” (Acacia Coronado/Report for America via AP)

This photo provided by Chris Johnson, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, shows Ryan Cooney, a high school social studies teacher in his classroom in Helena, Mont. The guilty verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd marked the latest challenge for teachers around the U.S., grappling all year with how to address the country’s reckoning with racial injustice. (Chris Johnson via AP)

A high school student sits inside a classroom at Glyfada, suburb west of Athens, Monday, April 12, 2021. Home tests have been distributed to teachers and students aged 16-18, as authorities reopened high schools for students in the final three grades on Monday. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

FILE – In this Thursday, April 1, 2021 file photo, Emma Woodroof waves goodbye to her mother Julie as she enters her school in Strasbourg, eastern France. Children, parents and teachers are battling with connection problems across France after an abrupt nationwide switch to online learning saturated networks and embarrassed the government. Paris prosecutors opened an investigation into possible hacking into key systems, the prosecutor’s office said Wednesday, April 7. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

FILE – In this Friday, March 19, 2021, file photo, teacher Laura Bonanni prepares her kindergarten classroom for planned in-person learning at Nebinger Elementary School in Philadelphia. The latest federal relief package includes $81 billion that began flowing to states in late March 2021 with the goal of helping schools reopen quickly. The only problem is many of the school districts’ current problems can’t be solved by money. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

FILE – In this March 18, 2021, file photo, students in teacher Christopher Duggan’s science class clean their work areas at the end of class at Windsor Locks High School in Windsor Locks, Conn. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its social distancing guidelines for schools Friday, March 19, saying students can now sit 3 feet apart in classrooms. The new guidelines also remove recommendations for plastic shields or other barriers between desks. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, a Suder Montessori Magnet Elementary School teacher speaks to students during a virtual class outside of the school in solidarity with pre-K educators forced back into the building in Chicago. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools, leaders had to figure out how to get kids online. In a patchwork approach borne of desperation, they scrounged wireless hot spots, struck deals with cable companies and even created networks of their own. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

FILE – In this March 2, 2021, file photo, socially distanced and with protective partitions students work on an art project during class at the Sinaloa Middle School in Novato, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law Friday, March 5, with $6.6 billion in incentives to try to get more California schools to reopen. The response has been lukewarm support, as teachers resist and parents complain that it doesn’t do enough to get kids in the classroom. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

Jennifer Becker, center, Science Teacher, at the Sinaloa Middle School while masked talks her students who are distanced at their desks in Novato, Calif., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The school just reopened Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, for in-person learning. (AP Photo/Haven Daily)



NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: A view of students and teachers at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 on January 13, 2021 in New York City. New York City Public Schools continue to adapt learning environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation’s largest school district continues to face uncertainty with COVID-19 cases on the rise city, state and nationwide. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Teacher Lisa Egan is vaccinated with the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at a clinic organized by New York City’s Department of Health, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. “I feel so great, so lucky,” she said. “I’ve been teaching remotely. I’m hoping now I can go back to the classroom.” Monday was the first day that people over 75 and essential workers — including police officers, firefighters, and teachers — were allowed to receive the vaccines in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The National Education Association says this past year, teachers have faced additional challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic than in years past. Our teachers play a critical role in educating and shaping children. Everyone, no matter their level of education, has been shaped by the influence of a teacher.

The National Day Calendar shares some of the following ideas of how to celebrate your teachers:

Refill supplies. Many teachers stock their classrooms with the supplies they need to effectively teach.

Write a letter showing your support. Your words may encourage a teacher to continue making a difference in a child’s life.

Ask them what they need the most. Sometimes just being asked is the most important part.

Volunteer in your schools. Every day, schools rely on parent support for many programs to succeed.

Going out of your way to let our teachers know how much we appreciate their dedicated hard work can make all the difference.

Are you a teacher? We’d love to hear from you about your journey through the coronavirus pandemic and what you had endured through the school year, email us at reportit@wwlp.com.