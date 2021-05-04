Happy teacher appreciation day, thank you!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The coronavirus pandemic created a whole new way of learning for many teachers and students throughout the world. Teacher Appreciation Day is Tuesday, how are you thanking a teacher?
The National Day Calendar says political and educational leaders began discussions for a day to honor teachers in 1944. In 1953, former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt persuaded the 81st Congress to proclaim National Teachers’ Day.
The National Education Association says this past year, teachers have faced additional challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic than in years past. Our teachers play a critical role in educating and shaping children. Everyone, no matter their level of education, has been shaped by the influence of a teacher.
The National Day Calendar shares some of the following ideas of how to celebrate your teachers:
- Refill supplies. Many teachers stock their classrooms with the supplies they need to effectively teach.
- Write a letter showing your support. Your words may encourage a teacher to continue making a difference in a child’s life.
- Ask them what they need the most. Sometimes just being asked is the most important part.
- Volunteer in your schools. Every day, schools rely on parent support for many programs to succeed.
Going out of your way to let our teachers know how much we appreciate their dedicated hard work can make all the difference.
Are you a teacher? We’d love to hear from you about your journey through the coronavirus pandemic and what you had endured through the school year, email us at reportit@wwlp.com.