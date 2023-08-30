WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In honor of Warner Bros. and Wizarding World’s “Back to Hogwarts” celebration, select Cinemark theaters invite Harry Potter fans to watch Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 & 2 on the big screen.

The “Back to Hogwarts” event is when fans of Harry Potter come together every year on September 1st to mark when wizards and witches board the Hogwarts Express on Platform 9 ¾ for another year at Hogwarts, according to Wizarding World.

The schedule for the showings is as follows:

September 1 – 3 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Double Feature

– Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Double Feature September 4 & 6 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

– Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 September 5 & 7– Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Theatres in western Massachusetts that are offering this showing are:

Cinemark at Hampshire Mall and XD- Hadley

Cinemark West Springfield 15 and XD- West Springfield