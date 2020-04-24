Has the coronavirus created a higher demand for vegetable seeds?

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – We have had some cool and rainy weather recently but some people have started planting in their gardens. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic you may be considering growing your own vegetables to avoid having to go to the grocery store.



So far though, at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam they haven’t really seen an increase in the demand for seeds.

“It’s about the same, we have the same amount of raised garden beds and seeding packages we’ve gotten in years past that hasn’t seemed to increase as you might think,” said Matthew Robideaux, the Assistant Manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam.

Instead of being out in the garden some people are spending more time doing things indoors.

“Doing a lot of painting… but now that everybody’s home they’re doing a lot of indoor stuff,” said Robideaux.

There’s plenty of fertilizer and other supplies available for when the weather gets warmer and you can get out and plant your garden.

You really need to hold off planting until later next month because we can still get some cold weather like we’ve seen this week.