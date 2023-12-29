SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With New Year’s Eve just a few days away, many people will be on the roads traveling to parties and if you’re one of them, it’s important to be aware of impaired driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk driving is a problem every day, but it is more prevalent during the holiday season. Alcohol-related deaths hit a 15 year high recently and these deaths are all preventable.

If do have a New Year’s gathering, it’s important to make smart choices and plan out how you’re going to get home safely.

Monique Harris of Springfield told 22News that if you can’t get anyone to drive, you can always schedule an Uber or Lyft to pick you up, “Don’t drink and drive. They have services where you can call cabs and stuff like that to get rides if you’re too intoxicated. So just think smart and think about everybody, including yourselves, when you’re out there.”

If you see an impaired driver on the road, you should contact local law enforcement immediately. If you have a friend who has had too much to drink, make sure to take their car keys and find them a safe way to get home.