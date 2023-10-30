SMITHFIELD, RI. (WWLP) – A 14-year-old is in critical condition after being run over by a tractor towing a haunted hayride in Smithfield, Rhode Island Saturday night.

The teenager was an actor at Seven Cedars Farm Haunted Hayride, and she reportedly got caught under the trailer’s back tires.

The driver and between 20 and 30 people helped pull the trailer off of the teenager. The farm said their haunted hayride will be closed for the remainder of the season, and all tickets purchased online will be refunded.

The Smithfield Police Department is investigating the incident.