Hazmat crews tend to chlorine leak on Bondi’s Island treatment facility

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — Multiple crews are responding to a Hazmat incident at the Bondi’s Island water treatment plant.

According to the Agawam Fire Department, there is a leak in the plant chlorine treatment system. The leak is confined to one building. It is unclear what caused the leak.

The Agawam Fire Department, Agawam Police Department, Agawam Emergency Management Agency, Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Regional HAZMAT Team, and Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Special Operations are in the area.

The facility is operating normally, and there is no threat to the public at this time. Crews are predicted to be on scene for several hours.

22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.